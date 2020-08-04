Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 818,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. 33,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.68 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $17,478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 514,646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 373,230 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 299,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 253,293 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

