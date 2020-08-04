Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Societe Generale to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

SCGLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. 335,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,680. Societe Generale has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

