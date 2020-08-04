SOL Capital Management CO Acquires New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $207.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,929 shares of company stock valued at $94,446,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

