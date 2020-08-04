SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.38. The company had a trading volume of 175,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,419. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

