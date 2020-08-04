SOL Capital Management CO Has $237,000 Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.15.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.22. 976,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.10. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

