SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 2,940 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.11. 20,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

