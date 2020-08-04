SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 123.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 141,283 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 109.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the second quarter worth $113,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 41,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,817. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 114.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 48.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.