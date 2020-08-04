SOL Capital Management CO Sells 850 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 68,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 73,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.91. 776,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,740. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

