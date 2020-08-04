SOL Capital Management CO Takes $220,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,745,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,469 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,006,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,237,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. 670,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,411. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

