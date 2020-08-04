SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,022,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after acquiring an additional 350,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 103,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,310. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

