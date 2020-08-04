SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

