Spin Master (TOY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.96 million.

TOY traded down C$1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.51. 248,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,390. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$44.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOY. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.33.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

