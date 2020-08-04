Spin Master (TOY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.26) per share for the quarter.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.96 million.
TOY traded down C$1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.51. 248,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,390. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$44.43.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.
