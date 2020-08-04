Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.60.

NYSE:SRC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 36,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

