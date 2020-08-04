Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.04

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 30457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,041.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

