Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $178.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a positive e-commerce trend, solid product portfolio and shareholder-friendly moves in the long term. Also, its cost-reduction actions and solid liquidity might help tide over the pandemic-related difficulties. In second-quarter 2020, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 26% and 3.8%, respectively. It kept its financial projections for 2020, share buyback program and acquisition activities were suspended due to the pandemic-led worries. In addition, forex woes and tariffs are expected to have adverse impacts of $180 million in 2020. High debts might hurt the company's cost of funds and liquidity. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have been raised for the third quarter.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.37. The stock had a trading volume of 408,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

