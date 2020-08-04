Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,292 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.10% of Starbucks worth $87,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $631,951,000 after acquiring an additional 916,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,971,000 after acquiring an additional 449,002 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.