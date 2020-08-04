State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 54,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in State Street by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in State Street by 59.6% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.