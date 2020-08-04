Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $102.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Strategic Education's shares declined more than 26% since it released second-quarter 2020 results. Although its earnings and revenues topped analysts’ expectations by 24.1% and 4%, as well as grew 29.6% and 4.4% from prior year, respectively, tepid third-quarter view impacted investors’ sentiment. It pointed out that rising unemployment level has been adversely impacting both Strayer and Capella Universities. Strayer’s third-quarter new student enrollment is projected to be down 27% from the prior year, while total enrollment is likely to decline between 0% and 1%. Yet, it expects both revenues and adjusted operating income to remain flat year over year due to cost-management efforts. Also, it projects adjusted operating income and pre-tax income to be up in low to mid-single digits, and revenues to be flat to up 1% in 2020.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Sidoti raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.20. 5,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.46.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $45,202.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,362 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $224,798.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,317 shares of company stock worth $385,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 47.2% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 11.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

