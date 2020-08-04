Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires 255 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

