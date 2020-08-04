Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,396 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 439,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 82,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.02.

NYSE T traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $212.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

