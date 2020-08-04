Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.73. 2,328,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,926,696. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $269.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

