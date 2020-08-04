Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 12,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 60.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 374,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.77. 129,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,868,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

