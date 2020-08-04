Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an underweight rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.67.

SMLP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,659. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.25. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

