Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 217,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 156,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

