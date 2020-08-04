Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

SHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director W Blake Baird purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 129,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 562,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 71,990 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 130,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $22,967,000.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 160,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,925. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

