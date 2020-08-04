Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Cut to C$0.40 by Analysts at Cormark

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGY. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.82.

Shares of SGY traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.32. 272,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,813. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 689.85.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$63.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

