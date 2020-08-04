Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.59.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 231,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,053. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.