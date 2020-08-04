Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 34,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,833. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 37.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 427,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 129,868 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

