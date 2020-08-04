Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $6.53. 2,347,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $609.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

