Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors cut Targa Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.78.

TRGP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.71. 78,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,044. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $73,146,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 195.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

