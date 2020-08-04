Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.53.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.58. 1,950,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Teck Resources by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

