Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.42.

THC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.67. 139,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.48. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $50,769,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $8,973,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,350 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

