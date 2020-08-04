Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of TEN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. 19,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,317. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $478.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.83.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 31.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,867 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 80.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,898,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

