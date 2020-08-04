Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $265,775,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.05, for a total transaction of $8,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $107,056,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $67,284,857 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $419.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,810. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.37. The stock has a market cap of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $423.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

