Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.28

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 3437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 million and a P/E ratio of -18.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Thor Explorations news, Director Adrian John Geoffrey Coates purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$100,000.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in Nigeria, Senegal, and Burkina Faso. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Segilola Gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

