Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,796. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $251.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.44. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $102.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 50.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tidewater by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 50,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tidewater by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tidewater by 154.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.