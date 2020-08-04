Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,915 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.42. The company had a trading volume of 221,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $330.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

