Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.26

Timberline Resources Corp (CVE:TBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 161713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.