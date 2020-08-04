Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 448,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $254.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,692,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after buying an additional 778,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 759.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 198,725 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 341,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 143,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,690 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Titan Machinery by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99,158 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

