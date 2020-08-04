Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.13.

TOL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.48. 53,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,900. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

