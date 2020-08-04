Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.31

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 163151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $233.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$8.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harrie Vredenburg sold 38,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$34,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,316.

About Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

