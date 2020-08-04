Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

TSE TOU traded up C$0.58 on Thursday, hitting C$14.20. 1,936,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.28. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$6.73 and a 52-week high of C$16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$669.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John William Elick bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.06 per share, with a total value of C$49,209.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at C$205,133.94. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,596,337 shares in the company, valued at C$119,389,366.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 56,000 shares of company stock worth $735,856.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

