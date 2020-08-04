TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.59. 16,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 241.68, a quick ratio of 241.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $666.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.92.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 184.3% during the second quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 119,920 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 78.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 45,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

