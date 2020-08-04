TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,346. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.70.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,122,000 after purchasing an additional 244,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth $151,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

