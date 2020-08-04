Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

TPVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Compass Point cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,811. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 255.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 2,505.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

