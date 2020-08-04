TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.44

TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 142665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.75 price target on TriStar Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $64.72 million and a P/E ratio of -28.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 26,751 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

