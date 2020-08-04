Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Update

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 12,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TFC stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. 195,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 103.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,117,000 after buying an additional 4,988,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after buying an additional 4,828,457 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after buying an additional 2,238,236 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

