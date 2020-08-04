Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.13. 195,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,065. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

