TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $74,792.32 and approximately $163.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00025288 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014081 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00024214 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.01548547 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000232 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.