Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.76

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 17006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,049.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $218,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $60,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,150 shares of company stock worth $3,072,568. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

